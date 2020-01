Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with students at the Sirius educational centre in Sochi, Russia January 22, 2020. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia must remain a strong presidential republic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday when asked about a possible transitional period once he steps down in 2024.

Last week Putin proposed constitutional changes that would give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency.