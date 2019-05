Russia's Putin scores eight goals in all-star hockey game

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a Night Hockey League match in Sochi, Russia May 10, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

SOCHI (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin hit the ice on Friday in a hockey game in which he showed off his puck-handling skills and scored eight goals — a display that reinforced his image as a man of action.

A judo blackbelt, Putin has long been keen to show off his athletic prowess, including by working out with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, hitting the ski slopes in Sochi or diving to the bottom of the Black Sea.

Skating alongside Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian hockey greats such as Pavel Bure and Igor Larionov, Putin helped his side to an emphatic 14-7 win in the Night Hockey League.

Playing center forward, Putin was provided with plenty of scoring opportunities by his linemates and was met with little resistance by the opposing team’s defense.

Putin, whose approval ratings has slipped in recent years as Russia battles economic woes, periodically plays hockey with government officials, businessmen and former National Hockey League (NHL) stars in matches that are broadcast with pomp on national television.

After opening the scoring unassisted by beating the goaltender 2 minutes into the game, the 66-year-old added seven more goals, making him the top scorer.