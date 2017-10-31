FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Syria, oil high on Putin's agenda on trip to Iran on Wed
October 31, 2017 / 10:49 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Kremlin: Syria, oil high on Putin's agenda on trip to Iran on Wed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the Syria crisis and energy cooperation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran’s top authority supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei when he visits Tehran on Wednesday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to meet with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

“Syria-related issues will be on the agenda of the Russian-Iranian bilateral talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. He did not elaborate.

Putin will also hold trilateral talks with Rouhani and lham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, during his working visit to Tehran, Peskov said.

reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, Katya Golubkova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

