Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following trilateral talks with his counterparts Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey September 16, 2019. Sputnik/Valery Melnikov/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he planned to visit Israel in January next year to inaugurate a memorial to World War Two victims in Jerusalem.

Putin also told a meeting with a Jewish charity fund on Tuesday that Russia is paying a “high attention” to developing mutually beneficial relations with Israel.