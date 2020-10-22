Russia's Putin says he believes nearly 5,000 people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses members of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Federal Assembly, in Moscow, Russia September 23, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow believed that nearly 5,000 people had been killed in fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“There are a lot of casualties from both sides, more than 2,000 from each side,” Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Nagorno-Karabakh said 874 of its military personnel had been killed since Sept. 27, in addition to 37 civilians. Azerbaijan says 61 Azeri civilians have been killed and 291 wounded, but has not disclosed its military casualties.

Putin also said the United States would help Russia broker a solution to the conflict.