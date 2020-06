FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia June 26, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will make a televised address to the Russian nation on Tuesday ahead of the final day of a nationwide vote on reforms that could extend his rule, the Kremlin said.

Russians are taking part this week in a seven-day vote ending on July 1 to approve or reject constitutional reforms that would clear the way for Putin to remain in the Kremlin until 2036.