June 7, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin says all Russia's plans in Iraqi Kurdistan are legal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday defended Russia’s involvement in Iraqi Kurdistan’s energy sector, saying it was in accordance with the law and was not designed to foment disagreement between the semi-autonomous region and Baghdad.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Last month Russian state oil major Rosneft signed a deal to help Kurdistan develop its gas reserves and build a gas pipeline, expanding the company’s dominance in the Iraqi region’s energy sector.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones

