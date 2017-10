SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will retaliate if the Unites States take measures to pressure Russian media outlets operating there.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

“In this case we will do it only in kind and quite quickly, as soon as we see steps (to pressure) our media, there will immediately be an answer,” Putin said at a forum with scholars.