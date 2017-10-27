Putin, as part of test, oversees launch of four nuclear-capable missiles: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has personally overseen the launch of four nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of a training exercise for Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, the Kremlin said on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.

The test launches, conducted on Thursday, involved land, air, and submarine-based ballistic missiles, Russia’s defense ministry said in a separate statement.

The ministry said a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile had been test fired from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia, hitting a target at the Kura military testing range on the Kamchatka Peninsula thousands of kilometers (miles) away.