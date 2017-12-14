FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin warns against U.S. strike on North Korea
December 14, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 16 minutes

Putin warns against U.S. strike on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a strike on North Korea by the United States would have catastrophic consequences and that he hoped to work with Washington eventually to resolve the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Russia does not accept North Korea’s nuclear status, Putin told an annual news conference. But he also said that some of Washington’s past actions had provoked North Korea into violating a 2005 agreement to curb its nuclear program.

“We believe the two sides should now stop aggravating the situation,” Putin said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

