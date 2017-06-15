FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 2 months ago

Russia's Putin says opposition should not exploit people's problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the opposition should not exploit people's hardships to promote their own cause, but focus on improving people's lives.

"They (the opposition) are exploiting problems. They should stop exploiting and propose solutions. Those people who propose solutions are the ones who deserve attention and should have the right to conduct a dialogue with the authorities. We will act in that way," said Putin.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

