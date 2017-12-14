FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Putin: Poland should turn page on plane crash that killed president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was tired of hearing allegations from Warsaw that a 2010 plane crash that killed then Polish President Lech Kaczynski was the result of a Russian conspiracy.

Responding to a question from a Polish reporter at an annual news conference, Putin said it was time for Poland to move beyond the plane crash, turn a new page, and that the country should “grow up.”

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Jack Stubbs and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

