2 months ago
Russia's Putin says protests should not be used as provocation
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 2 months ago

Russia's Putin says protests should not be used as provocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he sees opposition street protests as a healthy part of democracy, but said they should not be used as a provocation.

Putin was speaking to reporters after his annual question-and-answer session with Russian citizens.

Baton-wielding riot police broke up opposition protests on Monday and detained hundreds of demonstrators in Moscow and other Russian cities. The protests were some of the biggest in Russia since 2012.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe

