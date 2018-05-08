FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 8, 2018 / 3:02 PM / in an hour

Putin says Russia to diversify its state reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will diversify its international reserves further, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

“The monopoly of the U.S. dollar is not reliable enough, it is dangerous for many,” Putin told Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Russia held 45.8 percent of its reserves in U.S. dollars as of Jan. 1, 2018, the central bank data showed last week.

The central bank also holds other currencies in state reserves, which last stood at $460.4 billion. A significant part of the reserves is held in gold.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.