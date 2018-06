MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his annual phone-in that Vitaly Mutko, who oversaw sport at the height of Russia’s doping scandal, had significantly contributed to sport in Russia.

Soccer Football - 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw Press Conference - State Kremlin Palace, Moscow, Russia - December 1, 2017 Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Mutko during the press conference REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Mutko, sports minister until 2016, and then in charge of sport as deputy prime minister, was last month made a deputy prime minister overseeing construction.