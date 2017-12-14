Russia's Putin laments 'spymania' gripping Washington

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that “spymania” had been artificially whipped up between Russia and the United States, and that eventually relations between the two countries would get back to normal.

He said that contacts between Russian officials and members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s team during his election campaign had been routine, but had been twisted by Trump’s opponents.

Asked by a reporter what he thought about Trump’s record in office, Putin said it was not for him to judge, but that he saw significant achievements from the Trump administration.