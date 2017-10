SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for a reform of the United Nations, adding that the changes of the global organization should to be carried out gradually.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

“There is no alternative to the United Nations today,” Putin told an international discussion club. “UN reforms are necessary, but they can only be gradual,” he said.