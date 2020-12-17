Putin says he hopes Biden will improve Russia-U.S. ties

FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would help resolve some of the difficult issues in relations between Moscow and Washington.

Speaking at his annual press conference, Putin added that Russian hackers had not meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote to help Donald Trump get elected.