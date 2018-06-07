FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Putin says he warned Europe about US trade threat, nobody listened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had warned Europe a few years ago about the risk of the United States imposing its rules on other countries, but that nobody had wanted to listen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia June 7, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin made the comments during his live televised annual phone-in with the Russian people.

The Russian leader said steel tariffs imposed by Washington on other nations amounted to sanctions, and that European countries had never expected they would be affected by such measures.

Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey

