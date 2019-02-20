U.S. dismisses Putin nuclear comments as 'propaganda'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday dismissed comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would match any U.S. move to deploy new nuclear missiles closer to Russia as propaganda designed to divert attention from alleged Russian violations of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

“President Putin’s remarks are a continuation of Russia’s propaganda effort to avoid responsibility for Russia’s actions in violation of the INF Treaty,” said a U.S. State Department spokeswoman on condition of anonymity. The United States on Feb. 1 said it will withdraw from the INF in six months unless Moscow ends its alleged violations of the 1987 arms control pact.