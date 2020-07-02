Kremlin hails landslide vote that gave Putin right to extend his rule as a triumph

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday hailed as a triumph the result of a nationwide vote that handed President Vladimir Putin the right to stay in power until 2036, saying it was a testament to public trust in him.

Official results published on Thursday, after 100% of ballots had been counted, showed that nearly 78% of voters had approved constitutional changes allowing Putin to run for two more six-year terms after his current one ends in 2024.

Critics have said the vote was flawed by serious irregularities, something the authorities deny.