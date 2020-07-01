World News
July 1, 2020 / 6:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

More than 73% of Russians have backed changes that could extend Putin's rule -prelim results

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during a video conference call, dedicated to the conflict in Syria, in Moscow, Russia July 1, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 73% of Russian voters have backed constitutional changes that would allow Vladimir Putin to run again for president twice, electoral data showed on Wednesday after counting of more than a quarter of votes.

Russia gave families financial windfalls on Wednesday on the final day of the vote on constitutional changes that could allow Putin to stay in power until 2036, a prospect that prompted a small protest by Kremlin critics on Red Square.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Chris Reese

