More than 73% of Russians have backed changes that could extend Putin's rule -prelim results

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 73% of Russian voters have backed constitutional changes that would allow Vladimir Putin to run again for president twice, electoral data showed on Wednesday after counting of more than a quarter of votes.

Russia gave families financial windfalls on Wednesday on the final day of the vote on constitutional changes that could allow Putin to stay in power until 2036, a prospect that prompted a small protest by Kremlin critics on Red Square.