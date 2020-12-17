Putin calls on U.S. to extend New START arms control treaty for one year

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference, held online in a video conference mode, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 17, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Washington to extend the New START arms control treaty that expires in February for one year.

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.