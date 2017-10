MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mohammed al-Sada, Qatar’s energy minister, will visit Moscow next month to take part in an energy conference, the event’s organizers said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Sada gestures as he speaks to the media in Doha, Qatar February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

They said he would head the Qatari delegation of around a dozen energy and industry ministry officials.