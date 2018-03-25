Qatar proposes Russian companies develop gas fields in 2019-2020: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Qatar has proposed that Russian companies take part in tenders for the further development of gas fields in 2019-2020, RIA news agency cited the Qatari envoy to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah as saying on Sunday.

“Russian companies, like others, may try to win the tender, which will be announced,” he is quoted as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the Emir of Qatar in Moscow on March 26, the Kremlin said on Friday.

They will discuss the development of Russian-Qatari relations, as well as international and regional issues, according to a Kremlin statement.