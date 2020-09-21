Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Russian Siberian region of Irkutsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck in Russia’s Siberian region of Irkutsk at 0205 local time on Tuesday (1805 GMT on Monday), Russia’s local emergency service said.

The epicentre of the quake was some 74 km (46 miles) southwest of Irkutsk, a city of more than 620,000 people, the emergency service said.

There were no reports of injured people or devastation, it said.