MOSCOW (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations in Russia require moderately tight monetary policy, Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank’s governor, told a news briefing on Friday.

Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

She said inflationary expectations were still not anchored. On Friday, the central bank cut its key rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent.