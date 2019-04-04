Russia rating could handle some U.S. sanctions but not harsh ones: S&P Global

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s investment grade credit rating would survive some moderate new U.S. economic sanctions but not ones which targeted existing government debt, the country’s biggest banks or crunched energy firms, S&P Global said on Thursday.

“We think the Russian economy and financial system could absorb some moderate tightening of U.S. sanctions... including on some government debt,” Karen Vartapetov, S&P’s top analyst for Russia, CEE and CIS said in a webcast.