FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reuters reports big changes as Bolsheviks triumph
Sections
Featured
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 7, 2017 / 3:57 PM / in 2 hours

Reuters reports big changes as Bolsheviks triumph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - “The day has brought certain changes” read a Reuters report from the then-Russian capital Petrograd, 100 years ago on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin stands at a park in the Siberian town of Uzhur in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

It was the day -- using the western calendar -- that Vladimir Lenin’s Bolsheviks overthrew the more moderate Kerensky provisional government, a decisive step in the revolution that eventually created the Soviet Union.

The Nov 7, 1917, Reuters telegram from what became Leningrad and is now St Petersburg was republished in the Sheffield Evening Telegraph a day later. It read:

”The day has brought certain changes in the general situation in the capital. The Maximalist (revolutionary) movement has made fresh and fairly appreciable progress but no disorders have taken place.

”Toward 5 o’clock in the afternoon the military Revolutionary Committee of the Soviet published a proclamation stating that Petrograd is in its hand, thanks to the assistance of the garrison, which enabled a coup d‘etat to be brought without bloodshed.

“The proclamation declares the new government will propose an immediate and just peace, will hand the land to the peasants, and will summon the Constituent Assembly.”

Compiled by Jeremy Gaunt and David Cutler; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.