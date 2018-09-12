FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
September 12, 2018 / 8:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rosneft CEO: no grounds for share buyback now - Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, said that current market conditions did not favor a share buyback, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

“It (a buyback) will depend on fluctuations in the share price. For now I don’t see any forecasts for such fluctuations which would allow (us) to begin,” Interfax quoted Sechin as saying.

Last month, Rosneft’s board of directors had approved the structure and outline of a share buyback program amounting to up to $2 billion. The program will run until the end of 2020 and Rosneft may cancel some of the shares if necessary.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.