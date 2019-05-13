Russia's Rosneft puts its net debt at $43.9 billion in first quarter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft said on Monday its net debt stood at $43.9 billion in the first quarter, against $41 billion in the full year 2018.

Prior to Monday’s presentation, Rosneft had not revealed data on net debt since its third-quarter 2017 financial results.

The last estimate of Rosneft’s net debt made by the company itself was of 2.216 trillion roubles ($34 billion), excluding pre-payments on oil supplies, as of June 30, 2017.