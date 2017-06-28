FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 1:48 PM / in 2 months

Russia's Rosneft says to complete Essar deal in nearest future

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that it plans to complete the deal to acquire a 49 percent stake in India's Essar Oil in the "nearest future".

The closure of the $12.9 billion deal, signed last year, has been held up by creditor banks to Essar and some regulatory approvals.

Rosneft said all the necessary legal approvals have been received by the purchasers and sellers.

"The parties received no additional inquiries from the Indian Authorities. Excluding the (Vadinar) port from the deal is not being considered by the parties," it said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin

