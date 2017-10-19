FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
October 19, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 2 days ago

Glencore says may raise stake in Rosneft in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERONA (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore may raise its share in Russian oil major Rosneft in the future, Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday, adding that he saw the stake in Russia’s largest oil producer as a long-term investment.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Glencore will retain the 0.5 percent stake in Rosneft after Chinese conglomerate CEFC buys a 14.16 percent stake in the company from a consortium of Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority. [ID:nL8N1LP3BW]

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Dmitry Solovyov

