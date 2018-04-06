FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 2:52 PM / a day ago

Russia's Rosneft interested in oil, gas in Iran's Zagros province: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft is interested in oil and gas projects in Iran’s Zagros province, after signing a deal last year to do business in the country, an official document showed on Friday.

The logo of Russia's oil producer Rosneft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The document, published on a government website that details tenders by state companies, said that as of mid-February Rosneft planned to assess the prospects for exploration and production projects in Zagros. No other details were given.

Last year, Rosneft and the National Iranian Oil Company agreed an outline deal to work together on a number of “strategic” projects in Iran worth up to a combined $30 billion.

The potential collaboration with Iran would strengthen Rosneft’s position in the Middle East where it has already secured a number of deals, including the acquisition of a majority stake in Iraqi Kurdistan’s main oil pipeline.

Reporting by Rinat Sagdiev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Susan Fenton

