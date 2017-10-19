FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft's Sechin expects Kurdistan, Iraqi govt to settle differences
#Business News
October 19, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in 2 days

Rosneft's Sechin expects Kurdistan, Iraqi govt to settle differences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s oil major Rosneft said on Thursday he expected the authorities of Iraq’s oil-rich Kurdistan and the Iraqi government to settle differences between them which have been mounting after the autonomous region’s independence referendum held last month.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin also told reporters that some of the gas produced at Egypt’s Zohr gas field, the largest gas deposit in the Mediterranean, could be supplied to Europe. Rosneft holds a 30 percent stake in Zohr.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Dmitry Solovyov

