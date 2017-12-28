FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 10:56 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank, Gazprombank grant $1.7-billion loan to Rosneft/Gazprom Neft project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank said on Thursday that it and Gazprombank had agreed to provide project financing worth 100 billion rubles ($1.7 billion) to the Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye oil project.

The oil project is operated by Russian oil majors Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

Sberbank said in a statement it would provide 60 billion rubles, and that Gazprombank would cover the remainder of the 10-year financing project.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

