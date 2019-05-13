Rosneft says first-quarter oil output up 3.9 percent year on year

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Monday its average daily crude oil and gas condensate production in the first quarter rose by 3.9 percent year-on-year to 4.74 million barrels.

Its first-quarter hydrocarbon production reached 5.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 3.4 percent from the year-earlier period, the company said.

Rosneft also said its natural gas production was up by 1.5% and amounted to 17.12 billion cubic metres in the January-March period.