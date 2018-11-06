Commodities
Russia's Rosneft says third quarter daily oil output up 3.4 percent year-on-year

FILE PHOTO: The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Monday its average daily crude oil and gas condensate production in the third quarter rose by 3.4 percent in year-on-year terms to 4.73 million barrels.

Its natural gas production was down 0.2 percent to 16.6 billion cubic metres, year-on-year.

Total hydrocarbon production in the July - September quarter increased by 2.7 percent from the same period last year to 5.83 million barrels of oil equivalent.

