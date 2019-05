FILE PHOTO: The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Monday its net income rose 62% year on year in the first three months of 2019 to 131 billion roubles ($2 billion).

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 548 billion roubles, while January-March free cash flow was at 197 billion roubles, Rosneft said.