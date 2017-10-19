Rosneft's Sechin says in talks with Iran to trade oil

VERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft has been in talks with Tehran to set up a supply chain to deliver oil from Iran and Central Asia nations to the global markets, Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, said on Thursday.
Rosneft will forge a partnership with China’s CEFC firm in a number of projects including exploration, production, refining, oil and oil products trading, Sechin told an industry forum in Verona.
Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin