Rosneft's Sechin says in talks with Iran to trade oil
October 19, 2017 / 9:29 AM / in 2 days

Rosneft's Sechin says in talks with Iran to trade oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft has been in talks with Tehran to set up a supply chain to deliver oil from Iran and Central Asia nations to the global markets, Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Rosneft will forge a partnership with China’s CEFC firm in a number of projects including exploration, production, refining, oil and oil products trading, Sechin told an industry forum in Verona.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

