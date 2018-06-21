Russia's Rosneft sees chance to increase global oil market share

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s top listed oil producer by output, has an opportunity to increase its market share if there are shortages in the global oil market, Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Rosneft, with BP and Qatar among its shareholders, accounts for around 40 percent of Russia’s total oil production and is key to Moscow sticking to its commitments under the global oil output cut deal by OPEC and some non-OPEC countries.

“Today, the market is quite united in expectations of the structural oil deficit in the next 10 years, as growing demand comes along with a fall in production,” Sechin told a Rosneft shareholders meeting.

Sechin, Russia’s most influential oil executive and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said an oil deficit of around 700-750 million tonnes a year was estimated by 2025.

His presentation said that to avoid a global shortage, 15 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in new production globally would be needed.

OPEC+ countries meet in Vienna this week to discuss a possible increase in production.

“For Rosneft ... such a situation creates a unique opportunity to increase global market share,” Sechin said.

He did not say by how much Rosneft was ready to increase its production if it was decided to ease global cuts from July 1.

Alexander Novak, Russia’s energy minister, has said Moscow would propose a gradual - and proportional by all countries - increase in oil output by 1.5 million bpd from next month.

Current global curbs remain at 1.8 million bpd, of which Russia has pledged 300,000 bpd. Rosneft’s oil production was at 4.52 million bpd last year.

Rosneft plans to increase its oil and gas output to 330 million tonnes of oil equivalent by 2022, Sechin told the Rosneft shareholders meeting, with new oil and gas projects expected to yield 87 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Without giving figures, Sechin also promised shareholders a “material” increase in dividends for 2018, saying the board of directors would meet soon to discuss parameters of a share buy back announced by the company earlier.