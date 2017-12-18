FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Commodities
December 18, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

Russian court upholds Rosneft's $2.3 billion award in case against Sistema

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian regional court has upheld a decision on Monday to award Rosneft with 136.3 billion roubles ($2.3 billion) in its litigations with Sistema conglomerate, Russian news agencies reported.

Sistema will appeal the decision, they company’s official said in emailed comment.

The case centers on the assets and dividends of Bashneft oil producer, now controlled by Rosneft and previously owned by Sistema.

Rosneft filed a second $2.2 billion lawsuit earlier this month, and Sistema then counter-sued Rosneft for around $5.6 billion.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.