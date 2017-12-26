Russian court approves amicable agreement between Rosneft and Sistema

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court has approved the agreement reached on Friday between the Sistema (AFKS.MM) conglomerate and Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft ROSNN.MM to end their dispute over the Bashneft oil company, RIA news agency said on Tuesday.

The dispute rattled Russia’s business community and further undermined confidence in the country’s investment climate.

Sistema will be obliged to pay Bashneft (BANE.MM) 100 billion roubles ($1.73 billion) by March 30, 2018, according to the terms of the settlement, which required approval from a Russian regional court.

The judge’s decision requires Sistema to make the payments in three installments of 20 billion, 40 billion and a further 40 billion roubles, with the first payment due on Dec. 29, Interfax news agency cited the judge as saying.

The freeze on Sistema’s assets, put in place by the courts as part of the dispute, will be removed gradually in tandem with the payments, the Interfax report said.

The next payment will be due on Feb. 28, and the final sum on March 30.

The arbitration court in Russia’s federal republic of Bashkorostan, which was handling the case, will receive notice within five working days requiring it to unfreeze 31.76 percent of shares in MTS, Russia’s largest mobile operator and one of Sistema’s main assets.