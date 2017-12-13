FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 7:42 AM / in an hour

Russia's Rosneft says not seeking control over Sistema's assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft has no plans to gain control over the assets of business conglomerate Sistema as part of their legal wrangling, while assets freeze is an injunction, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

A Russian court on Tuesday froze around $1.7 billion of Sistema’s assets in response to a claim by Rosneft.

“This is an injunction,” said Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev. “We don’t need the assets, we need the funds ... This is in case Sistema fails or refuses to pay in cash.”

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
