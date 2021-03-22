Coral Energy to replace Proton Energy as supplier of Rosneft's diesel and LPG to Ukraine in April

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Trading firm Coral Energy will replace Proton Energy as offtaker of Russian oil giant Rosneft’s diesel and LPG for supplies to Ukraine after the Swiss-based group decided to terminate the shipments from April 1, three industry sources said on Monday.

Proton Energy Group SA, which used to be Rosneft’s exclusive supplier of diesel and LPG to Ukraine, decided to suspend shipments of Russian LPG and diesel to the state amid political and economic risks.

The move followed the forfeit of the Ukrainian part of the diesel pipeline that connects Russia to the state under a decision by the state’s Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, which led to the seizure of diesel owned by Proton Energy that was in the pipeline and as a result to financial loss for the firm.

The diesel pipeline with capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year connects Russia with Ukraine, Belarus and Eastern Europe. Supplies of Russian diesel are currently suspended amid the seizure of Ukraine’s part of the pipeline.

Coral Energy will take on the volumes Rosneft supplied to Proton Energy from April, the sources said. The trading firm will lift about 40,000 tonnes of LPG monthly and some 100,000 tonnes of diesel. The firm will likely transport the volumes by rail, traders said.

Coral Energy and Rosneft did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Pipeline and rail exports of diesel oil of Rosneft origin to Ukraine totalled some 1.75 million tonnes in 2020, according to traders’ estimates.

LPG exports from Rosneft’s plants to Ukraine reached 496,900 tonnes in 2020.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and Moscow backed fighters in the Donbass region in a war that has killed thousands and brought Western sanctions against Russia.