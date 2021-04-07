Kremlin says economy not affected by rouble weakening over tensions in east Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: A shop assistant demonstrates Russian rouble banknotes at a grocery in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 21, 2016. Russia's rouble fell further on January 20, setting a new record low of over 81 roubles per dollar as a bearish mood gripped Russian financial markets. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that exchange rate volatility did not affect the economy’s overall stability after the rouble fell sharply over tensions in east Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was common practice for increasing tensions near Russia’s borders to have a negative impact on markets, but that the government and the central bank had the situation under control.