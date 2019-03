A worker controls forming of aluminium ingots on a conveyor belt at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminum producer Rusal said on Thursday it expects to restore its sales in Asia by the second half of 2019 to levels seen before U.S. sanctions were imposed on the company in April last year.

The sanctions were lifted in late January.

“We are confident in second half of year of getting more sales and restoring the level in both regions and especially Asia,” sales director Roman Andryushin said.