#World News
June 21, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa, Russia's state nuclear firm to start discussion on cooperation

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - South African Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has agreed with Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, that their technical teams will initiate discussions on cooperation, the South African Department of Energy said on Wednesday.

Kubayi, in Moscow for the AtomExpo nuclear conference and leading a delegation from South Africa, has also held talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, the South African Department of Energy said in a statement.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

