Russia's Sakhalin Energy completes maintenance at production platform

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian liquefied natural gas producer (LNG) Sakhalin Energy said on Monday a planned shutdown on its Piltun-Astokhskaya-B (PA-B) offshore oil and gas production platform had been successfully completed.

The PA-B platform was the first this year to shut for planned maintenance among the production assets of LNG plant Sakhalin-2, the company said this month.

Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of LNG in 2020, topping 11.6 million tonnes. The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific, with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China.

Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell and Japanese firms Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp.