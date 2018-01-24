Drilling at Rosneft-led offshore project continues as planned: ENI chairwoman

MILAN (Reuters) - Drilling in the Black Sea in a Rosneft-led offshore project continues as planned, the chairwoman of Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday in a clarification to earlier remarks.

“I would like to clarify that the exploration well in the black sea is being drilled as planned,” Eni’s chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia said through a spokesman.

Marcegaglia earlier said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the group has suspended drilling because of U.S. sanctions.

“What I was saying is that we are continuously monitoring (in order for) our activities (to be) compliant with existing sanctions,” she added.