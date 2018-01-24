Drilling at Rosneft-led offshore project continues as planned: ENI chairwoman

MILAN (Reuters) - Drilling in the Black Sea in a Rosneft-led offshore project continues as planned, the chairwoman of Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday in a clarification to earlier remarks.
“I would like to clarify that the exploration well in the black sea is being drilled as planned,” Eni’s chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia said through a spokesman.
Marcegaglia earlier said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the group has suspended drilling because of U.S. sanctions.
“What I was saying is that we are continuously monitoring (in order for) our activities (to be) compliant with existing sanctions,” she added.
Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by David Evans